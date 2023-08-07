Mild and dry start to the week

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A comfortable set up with conditions staying seasonal this week.
We have a cloudy start with increasing sunshine into the afternoon and temperatures climbing to the low 80s. Mostly clear and cooler tonight in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Highs climb to the mid 80s Tuesday, with a stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon near the state line and southeastern Wisconsin, but most will likely miss out on that activity.
There is a better chance for a few showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. No rain chances Thursday in the low to mid 80s with our best chance for rain in the forecast on Friday.
It'll be dry this upcoming weekend and staying seasonal in the upper 70s and low 80s.