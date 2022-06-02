Mild and dry the rest of the workweek

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Seasonal temperatures continue with humidity levels staying low.
High pressure sticks around our area keeping our skies generally clear and temperatures fairly seasonal with highs in the mid 70s this afternoon.
Upper 40s to low 50s tonight under clear skies with full sunshine Friday back to the low 70s. Mid 60s on Saturday with a few showers moving into our region, especially north of Madison. A higher chance for widespread showers and a few rumbles Saturday night into Sunday morning with temps in the low 70s to end the weekend.
A chance for showers lingers in the forecast Sunday night and Monday with temps in the low to mid 70s through next midweek.