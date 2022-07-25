Mild and mainly dry weather this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After rounds of storms this weekend, we have a clearer and more comfortable forecast ahead.
Mostly sunny skies with low humidity and temps climbing to the upper 70s this afternoon. Cooler tonight in the mid to upper 50s with a stray shower possible on Tuesday with highs around 80°.
A few more showers or t-showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temps in the afternoon climb to the low 80s. Isolated shower potential continues Wednesday night and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.
Mostly sunny in the upper 70s Friday with low 80s and dry conditions this weekend.