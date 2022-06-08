Mild end to the week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We're nearing the end of the first, full week of June and it looks like temperatures are going to stay fairly mild across southern Wisconsin with isolated chances for storms to end the week. However, looking into next week... it'll finally start to feel like Summer.
A surface low pressure system is moving through parts of the Ohio River Valley Wednesday, which is bringing southern Wisconsin. Already, some places have picked up around an inch or so of rain which will help the dry conditions still found across parts of the state.
Throughout Wednesday, the rain and cloud cover will taper off/thin out and we'll be left with clearer skies Wednesday night into Thursday.
Conditions look to remain nice for Thursday before the threat for isolated showers and thunderstorms return Friday and Saturday, as well as Sunday. As we look ahead into the weekend, temperatures are going to stay just below normal but by the end of the weekend/start of next week temperatures will climb to where they should be for this time of year.
That seasonal/warmer than normal temperature trend looks to continue into the later parts of June as well.