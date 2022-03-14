Mild for now, but turning much warmer later this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our weather pattern stays much warmer than normal through the entire forecast.
Though cloudier than yesterday, temps are actually warmer, climbing to the low 50s this afternoon. Slow clearing tonight with temps only falling to around the freezing mark. Sunny skies return Tuesday with highs back to the low and mid 50s.
Wednesday will be the warmest of the forecast with temps jumping to the low to mid 60s! St. Patrick's Day will still be warm in the mid to upper 50s, but it'll be a bit cloudier with a weather system developing in the Central Plains. A few, light showers are possible in the morning, with a chance for a mix Thursday night into Friday.
As of now, it looks like that next storm system will stay far enough to miss us, but there is still a possibility it moves close enough to home to bring some mixed precipitation by the end of the workweek. Stay tuned as our Storm Track meteorologists monitor the incoming system.