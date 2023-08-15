Mild this week with a rain chance Wednesday night

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADSISON (WKOW) - Temperatures remain mild this week as we track one rain chance late tomorrow night. Then, a heat wave is on the way.
We'll warm into the 70s for Tuesday afternoon before we cool into the 50s overnight. Wednesday will see highs in the lower 80s with a few clouds in the sky ahead of our next, and only, rain chance in the 7-day forecast.
A weak cold front is set to pass over southern Wisconsin late Wednesday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible between 1-8 a.m. Thursday. Severe weather is not expected at this time, and expected rainfall totals right now are staying below a quarter inch.
Sunshine returns Thursday afternoon as we cool back into the 70s. Then, we'll gradually warm before our next heat wave. Get ready for highs in the 90s by Sunday, and they look to stay with us next week as we sit in this warm and dry weather pattern.