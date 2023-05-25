Mild today, heat wave possible next week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The next 24 hours will be the coolest of the rest of the month.
Skies clearing this morning with a sunny afternoon in the upper 60s. Low 40s tonight ahead of a warm up starting tomorrow. Highs climb to the mid 70s Friday afternoon.
We'll stay warm through the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 70s Saturday, low 80s Sunday and mid 80s by Memorial Day.
Upper 80s will be possible by next workweek, the hottest weather of the season so far, though humidity stays relatively low. Storm chances return by Wednesday and Thursday next week.