Mild weekend ahead

After a half a foot of snow fell across parts of southern Wisconsin, temperatures were cooler than average going into the weekend. However, the cold does not last beyond Friday; southerly winds take over and our temperatures are quickly climbing for Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy it... cause we're already tracking our next winter storm.
Southerly winds take over Friday night but our overnight lows are going to be in the teens/low 20s due to the fresh snow and partly cloudy to mostly clear sky conditions.
By Saturday, temperatures climb into the mid to upper 30s with a few low 40s possible under mostly sunny conditions. Because our temperatures will be swinging from the teens to 40s, our winds are going to be breezy throughout most of Saturday.
They'll die down on Sunday as the warm air sticks overhead. Though temperatures will be similar to Saturday, our sky conditions will be a bit more cloudy as a mix is expected overnight going into Monday.
While the start of next week may lead to one or two small chances for light precipitation, the 27 News meteorologists are tracking the potential for a larger system to move through the Midwest beginning Wednesday night of next week.
This system has the potential to bring accumulating snow, rain, a wintry mix as well as ice as it slowly moves through. Stay with 27 News for the latest forecast.