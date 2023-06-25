Mild with more scattered showers into Monday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After some beneficial rainfall last night, we had a cooler day with highs in the 70s along with scattered showers and storms. The storm system is just to our east and still our main weather influence. Its slow movement will give a chance of showers tonight and Monday.
Temperatures will remain in the 70s until Tuesday, when sunshine will return and highs in the low 80s. We'll stay in the 80sthe remainder of the week as we track more chances for rain through the end of the week. Rain chances will pick back up Wednesday night and stick with us on and off through the rest of the week. We could even see a few showers and storms into the first weekend of July.