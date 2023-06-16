 Skip to main content
Mild with much better air quality today

Air quality map

MADISON (WKOW) - Wildfire smoke is moving out causing better air quality today ahead of a weekend warm up.

We'll start off with a few clouds, but turn sunny mid-morning allowing temperatures to climb to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Warmer through the weekend with low 80s and full sunshine Saturday. Mid 80s by Father's Day with a stray shower or storm possible in western Wisconsin later in the evening and at night.

Get ready for a hot stretch next week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with a dry stretch shaping back up. However, with low humidity, there won't be much of a heat index.

