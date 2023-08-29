Mild workweek ahead of hot holiday weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions get cooler before another heat wave develops heading into the long weekend.
Partly sunny today with a stray shower chance and a bit of a breeze out of the north up to 15 mph with high temperatures approaching 80°. Lows fall to 50° tonight with clear skies, great for viewing our blue supermoon tonight.
Full sunshine Wednesday with milder temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Mid to upper 70s on Thursday with mid 80s Friday. Temperatures continue to climb this weekend with low 90s Saturday and mid 90s Sunday and Labor Day.