Milder and drier weather the rest of the week

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures and humidity will be much lower today with a comfortable set up the rest of the week.
Highs top off in the upper 70s today with mostly sunny skies. Coolest weather of the forecast arrives tonight with temperatures in the low 50s.
Upper 70s return Friday. By late in the evening and overnight, one or two showers or storms will be possible. Otherwise, expect a dry and warmer weekend in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.
Next best chance for rain arrives late-day Monday through Tuesday with highs in the 80s.