Milder temperatures to end the year

MADISON (WKOW) - After record warmth Thursday, temps are dropping, but still trending above normal heading into the holiday weekend.
We hit 55° Thursday evening, breaking the old record of 54° set just a few years ago in 2019. A cold front cut through overnight, causing temps to level off in the low to mid 30s with increasing sunshine through the day. Areas of fog possible tonight in the low 20s.
New Year's Eve will get to the upper 30s with increasing clouds and a light wintry mix possible overnight as we ring in 2023. Conditions dry off Sunday with temps in the low 40s.
A storm system approaches Monday night bringing a rain/mix through Tuesday before a little light snow is possible Tuesday night through Wednesday night.