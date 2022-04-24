Milder today, much cooler rest of the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After reaching 80° for the first time since early October, expect a much cooler trend ahead.
Highs today will still be spring-like in the mid to upper 60s as a cold front moves by. That front is causing a couple of lingering showers on the far south and east side of the state, otherwise a drier and sunnier afternoon ahead, albeit breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph from the south and southwest.
Highs only get to the upper 40s Monday with cloudier skies with lows falling to the upper 20s by early Tuesday, so bring in your potted plants or hanging baskets Monday night. Dry weather will stick around through at least Tuesday with higher chances for showers Thursday and then Friday night into Saturday.