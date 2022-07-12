Milder with lower humidity and a slim storm chance

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a hot and humid start to the week, your midweek looks beautiful.
Mostly to partly sunny with temps in the low 80s with a light wind out of the northwest filtering in lower humidity and lower temperatures.
Around 5-8 pm, a couple of showers or storms may move in to central Wisconsin from the north before fizzling as they drift south. Only around a 10-20% coverage of rain is expected to end the day.
Partly cloudy and cooler tonight in the upper 50s and low 60s with highs back around 80° Wednesday. Low 80s Thursday with a few showers and storms possibly returning to the area Friday and/or Saturday. The heat is on next week with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. Late next week, some 90s will certainly be possible.