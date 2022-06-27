'Miles for Mom: The Walk of Life' honors murdered Sun Prairie mother

MADISON (WKOW) — Many would walk to the ends of the Earth for those they love.
And on Monday, loved ones of Jan Hyatt — a Sun Prairie mother who was murdered last year — began a lengthy walk of their own to remember and honor her.
"Miles for Mom: The Walk of Life" was organized by Jan's ex-husband Sergeant Andrew Hyatt of the Wisconsin State Capitol Police Department.
It kicked off at the Baldwin Street Grill in Madison, where the couple first met, on what would have been Jan's 39th birthday.
In all, the walk will last 6 days.
"We have a five-year-old daughter together and Jan was a great mother and she was really invested her daughter. So, the least I can do is invest in Jan and make sure that her daughter knows how many people were touched by her loss and how many people love Jan and how many people really miss her," Hyatt said.
Participants will walk through Cross Plains, ride in tubes down the Wisconsin River, and then continue their walk to Richland County, where they will end at the family farm where Jan spent a lot of her time.
In addition to uplifting Jan's life and legacy, Hyatt hopes it raises awareness about domestic violence and prevents future tragedies.
"Jan was murdered. This was by all accounts a murder suicide," Hyatt said. "If there's a message from us, it's if you see something, say something, do something, report it. Let people know because if it doesn't look right, it probably isn't right."