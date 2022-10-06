Milestone reached for Wisconsin Apprenticeship program

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin Apprenticeship program has reached a major milestone.
There are more than 15,000 participants in the program right now.
Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Workforce Development celebrated the milestone Thursday in DeForest.
On top of that, they've also reached a record number of participants in the Youth Apprenticeship program, with more than 6400 working at 4,478 employers.
For those apprentices who receive their education through the Wisconsin technical college system, the average wage of a completed registered apprentice is $80,000.