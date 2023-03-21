Milwaukee approves pursuing lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai for stolen car crisis

MILWAUKEE (WISN/WKOW) -- City leaders in Milwaukee are giving the green light for the city attorney to take legal action against Kia and Hyundai.

So far this year, Milwaukee police say thieves stole 667 Kia and Hyundai vehicles - more than half of the total vehicles stolen in the city. City leaders say a defect in the ignition system makes the vehicles easy to steal, and told our Milwaukee affiliate the city was ground zero for the crisis.

"I know the residents of Milwaukee are tired of dealing with what we believe are defects from the manufacturer that have an impact on our community," Milwaukee Common Council president Jose Perez said.

The city's common council unanimously voted to give the city attorney approval to hire outside litigators for the case.

"Today as a city deciding that we are authorizing the city attorney to move forward with that lawsuit so that we can join in holding them responsible and hopefully giving some relief to the community and some payback," Milwaukee alderwoman Milele Coggs said.

Milwaukee would be the second city in Wisconsin behind Madison to file suit.