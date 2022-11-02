Milwaukee Brewers begin buildout for Brew City Battle

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers are starting to get American Family Field ready to host a basketball doubleheader.
The team is hosting the Brew City Battle on Friday, November 11. Crews are turning the baseball diamond into a basketball court. The Wisconsin men's and women's teams will play in the doubleheader. The men will face Stanford, while the women will go up against Kansas State. It will be the first time American Family Field has hosted a college basketball event.
As part of the buildout, the Brewers invited broadcaster Jeff Levering and former Badger basketball player Brian Butch to attempt a 147-foot shot from the top of the scoreboard to a basketball hoop on the warning track near center field.
Both men got close, but neither made their shots.
Levering will call the men's basketball game on FS1.
You can find more information about the Brew City Battle by clicking here.