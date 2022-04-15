Milwaukee Brewers launch Jackie Robinson Art Challenge for young fans

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Young fans have a chance break out their art supplies for the Milwaukee Brewers' "Jackie Robinson Art Challenge" that launched this Friday.
Fans can participate by creating an original artwork that captures one or more of Jackie Robinson's values of citizenship, commitment, courage, determination, excellence, integrity, justice, persistence and teamwork. The artwork can be any shape or size and can include painting, drawing or rendering.
Anyone under 18 can register for this contest, and the top three artists and their families will be invited to American Family Field for a future game and be recognized on-field, with their artwork displayed on the Brewers scoreboard.
The grand prize winner will also throw the ceremonial first pitch and have their art piece displayed on the Summer Slugger Brewers Challenge web page.
Registration is available until April 24, and winners will be announced no later than midnight April 26.