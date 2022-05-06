Milwaukee Bucks announce dates, locations for kids camp

MADISON (WKOW) — Young basketball players in southern Wisconsin have the opportunity to attend a camp hosted by the Milwaukee Bucks.
The camps, which are a mix of half and full days, start in June and run until the end of August. Half-day camps run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., while full-day camps run Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
The Bucks say their summer camps, which stop in locations across the state, are a fun and team-oriented environment for kids from seven to 14. They're led by professional coaches and teach kids of all skill levels the fundamentals of the sport.
Some of the nearby camps include:
- Full-day camp at Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells from June 13-17
- Full-day and half-day camps at Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona from July 4-8
- Half-day camp at Waunakee Intermediate School from August 1-5
For a full list of camp dates or to register your child, visit the Bucks website.