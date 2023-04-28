Milwaukee businesses won't get boost from Bucks playoff business

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Many fans are bummed about the Milwaukee Bucks being bounced from the playoffs. Businesses are, too, especially those around Fiserv Forum.
Many expected the Bucks to get past the first round of the NBA playoffs. A longer run in the playoffs would have meant more games at Fiserv, more fans going to those games and more potential customers for nearby businesses.
The general manager of Brick 3 Pizza, a pizzeria near Fiserv, says weeks ago they ordered more than five times the amount of normal inventory.
"We actually prep plenty of time ahead for the next two months, so that part hurts," Demetri Itsines told WISN 12 News.
But business owners say there are plenty of opportunities this time of year to make up for lost playoff revenue. They're looking forward to river tours, beer tours and concerts at Fiserv Forum.