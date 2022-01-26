Milwaukee Co. deputy shot; suspect manhunt near 64th and Adler

MILWAUKEE (WISN)-The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies was shot multiple times during a traffic stop near 64th and Adler in Milwaukee. It happened around 3:30 a.m. They say after the stop, the passenger in the car fled on foot and shot the deputy multiple times.
The sheriff's office adds that the deputy was conscious, breathing and receiving treatment. The driver of the car is in custody and a suspect manhunt is underway with a shelter-in-place alert being issued in the area.
Only a vague description of the suspect was given.