Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills between 20 and 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Milwaukee Co. deputy shot; suspect manhunt near 64th and Adler

  • Updated
MILWAUKEE (WISN)-The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies was shot multiple times during a traffic stop near 64th and Adler in Milwaukee. It happened around 3:30 a.m. They say after the stop, the passenger in the car fled on foot and shot the deputy multiple times.

The sheriff's office adds that the deputy was conscious, breathing and receiving treatment. The driver of the car is in custody and a suspect manhunt is underway with a shelter-in-place alert being issued in the area.

Only a vague description of the suspect was given.

