Milwaukee congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19 following mayor's inauguration

  Updated
Evers sitting next to Gwen Moore

Gov. Tony Evers sitting next to Congresswoman Gwen Moore at Mayor Cavalier Johnson's inauguration. 

 Courtesy of WISN

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — A Milwaukee Congresswoman has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the inauguration of Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Gwen Moore's office sent a statement regarding her positive test late Wednesday evening. 

“Today, I was experiencing very mild symptoms associated with COVID-19. I got tested as a precaution and tested positive for COVID-19," the statement reads.  "I am following guidance from my doctors and quarantining. Please remain vigilant against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, and practicing social distancing when possible.”

27 News' Milwaukee affiliate WISN was at the inaugural event and their video from the ceremony shows Moore sitting beside Gov. Tony Evers. 

Evers's communications director said in an email the governor tested negative Thursday morning and has not been experiencing any symptoms.

