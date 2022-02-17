Milwaukee considered finalist to host 2024 RNC

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Officials with the Republican National Committee toured Milwaukee Thursday.
The city is a finalist to host the party's 2024 convention.
RNC officials toured venues like the Wisconsin Center and Fiserv Forum.
Former Governor Scott Walker and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus were part of the city's pitch.
"I think it's a big deal. Reince obviously is a homer as am I, but I think having been involved in many conventions before, understands what it takes makes a big case," said Walker.
The other finalist cities are Nashville and Salt Lake City. The RNC is expected to decide by August.