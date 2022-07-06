 Skip to main content
Milwaukee could be front-runner for 2024 Republican National Convention

  • Updated
RNC Milwaukee tour 2-17-2022

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Milwaukee could be hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention after Nashville City Council members didn't vote on a framework agreement.

The agreement outlined financial responsibility of the host committee and RNC.

If the legislation is not re-introduced, Nashville would be out of the race to host the convention, leaving Milwaukee as the final destination.

RNC officials expect City Council members to reintroduce the measure Wednesday or Thursday.

In June, Milwaukee's Common Council unanimously voted 13-0 to approve the agreement between the city and the RNC that outlines its obligations on public safety, private security and hotel space.

