Milwaukee County closer to sales tax increase

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – The shared revenue deal that Governor Tony Evers signed allows Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to raise their sales tax.
The City of Milwaukee already voted to do that, but Milwaukee County is closer to following suit.
The county is considering an increase of just under a half-percentage point.
County committees advanced the sales tax increase to the full board, but not without lengthy debate.
“For every month that we don't adopt this sales tax, that's 7 million dollars that we could be allocating to services,” said Marcelia Nicholson, Milwaukee Co. Board of Supervisors.
“If we give this two or three more months, and explore all of our options and check who's going to be sitting on the Supreme Court, what fair maps and a path there looks like, that's going to allow us to have a better, more informed vote,” said Ryan Clancy, Milwaukee Co. Board of Supervisors.
The full county board is expected to vote later this month, according to our Milwaukee affiliate.
If approved, the money from the tax would go to public safety and help address the county’s pension crisis.