...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory through this morning,
bitterly cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the
second Wind Chill Advisory this evening through Wednesday
morning, bitterly cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this
evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identifies six people found dead in home Sunday

  • Updated
5 found dead in Milwaukee.jpg

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the six victims of a homicide investigation.

The medical examiner listed that all six died of homicide. 

Charles Hardy, 42

Caleb Jordan, 23

Javoni Liddell, 31

Donta Williams, 44

Michelle Williams, 49

Donald Smith, 43

Police have so far not made any arrests in the deaths of the victims who appeared to have been shot.

