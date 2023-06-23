Milwaukee County Supervisor pleads guilty to misdemeanor election charge

(MILWAUKEE) WISN -- A guilty plea and $500 fine for Milwaukee County Supervisor Shawn Rolland who formerly represented the county's 6th District.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, the plea comes less than 24 hours after prosecutors charged him with falsely certifying nomination signatures he collected for the 2022 Spring election.
Prosecutors say Rolland used an unauthorized drop box in front of his home to collect those signatures.
"I apologize for these mistakes and I agree, I hate being a distraction from all the good work that happens in Milwaukee County," Rolland said in a hearing.
Rolland has six months to pay the fine.