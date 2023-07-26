Milwaukee couple pleads not guilty in “house of horrors” case

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) -- The couple connected to a "House of Horrors" case out of Milwaukee both entered not guilty pleas.
Katie Koch and her boyfriend Joel Manke are charged with child neglect and false imprisonment. Both appeared in court Wednesday, but in separate hearings.
Koch's 7-year-old and 9-year-old sons escaped the family home about two weeks ago. Neighbors found them in the street naked and filthy.
James Hunter, a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department testified during Manke's hearing. "It was a really terrible hoarding situation, looking at the body cam. And per Ms. Koch's statement, regarding the hoarding and the hoarding being her fault, the smell of urine and feces on a daily basis, the kids not being bathed."
Manke's attorney is arguing that the kids aren't his client's responsibility, since he's not their biological father or legal guardian.