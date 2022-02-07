Milwaukee deputy injured in shooting shares recovery story

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee County deputy who was shot in the line of duty is now recovering at home.
Deputy Christian Almonte was hit in his arms, his side and his chest.
He says his protective gear saved his life.
A gunman shot Almonte after a traffic stop on January 26.
Almonte left the hospital the next day. He suffered nerve damage in both hands, but says he is improving.
Mentally, he says he's doing okay too. He says after he recovers, he wants to get back to work.
"At this point, I do believe so. I mean, like I said, it's a calling. It's something you that you want to do," said Almonte. "I think that my experience will only give me you know, a better understanding of the job and how to do the job."
The 26-year-old graduated from the sheriff's deputy academy in 2019 and was sworn in in 2020.