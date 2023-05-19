Milwaukee driver facing five counts of second degree reckless homicide

4 killed, including 1-year-old girl, when speeding car strikes vehicle in Milwaukee intersection Police say four people, including a 1-year-old girl, were killed in an overnight crash in Milwaukee when a speeding car struck another vehicle in an intersection.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – A Milwaukee woman has been charged in the crash that killed five people on Mother’s Day.

Twenty-year-old Anteyona Sandifer is accused of causing the crash that killed five of her passengers, including a baby.

Police say Sandifer ran a red light at 80mph and slammed into an SUV.

According to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN, a woman riding in that SUV with her daughter and 3 grandkids said the crash was just devastating.

“I cried my heart out,” said the SUV passenger who didn’t want to be identified. “I cried because me and my babies was in the car and it could have happened to us.”

Sandifer appeared in court Friday and is charged with multiple crimes, including five counts of second degree reckless homicide.