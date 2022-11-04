Milwaukee election worker charged with election fraud

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — A Milwaukee election official has been formally charged with election fraud.

The former deputy director of Milwaukee's Election Commission, Kimberley Zapata, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of election fraud and a single count of felony misconduct in office.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said Thursday they expected to file charges against her after allegations surfaced that she requested three military ballots and had them sent to a state representative.

In a series of tweets, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called Zapata's actions an "egregious, blatant violation of trust" but said she was "forthcoming about her actions."

Zapata was fired from her role as deputy director on Thursday.