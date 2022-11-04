 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.
We cannot rule out a few gusts approaching 50 to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Milwaukee election worker charged with election fraud

  • Updated
  • 0
Military ballots fraud

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — A Milwaukee election official has been formally charged with election fraud. 

The former deputy director of Milwaukee's Election Commission, Kimberley Zapata, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of election fraud and a single count of felony misconduct in office. 

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said Thursday they expected to file charges against her after allegations surfaced that she requested three military ballots and had them sent to a state representative. 

In a series of tweets, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called Zapata's actions an "egregious, blatant violation of trust" but said she was "forthcoming about her actions."  

Zapata was fired from her role as deputy director on Thursday.  

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you