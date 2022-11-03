Milwaukee election worker under investigation for ballot fraud

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The deputy director of the City of Milwaukee's Election Commission has been fired after committing ballot fraud, according to Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
In a series of tweets, Johnson said Kimberley Zapata requested three military ballots from the state election website and had them sent to a state representative.
The City of Milwaukee has removed the Deputy Director of our Election Commission following stunning information about allegations against her.— Mayor Cavalier Johnson (@MayorOfMKE) November 3, 2022
I was told yesterday that she apparently sought fictitious military ballots from a state election website and had those ballots..
State Representative Janel Brandtjen posted pictures on Facebook of three military ballots on social media after she received them. The ballots were addressed to someone named "Holly."
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is investigating who sent the ballots, saying "none of the individuals reside or have resided at her address."
Mayor Johnson said even though there was no attempt to vote illegally or tamper with election results, this was an "egregious, blatant violation of trust."
He said Zapata was "forthcoming about her actions" and they have "no indication" that she's lying.
The Milwaukee County District Attorney issued a statement saying it's investigating the fraud allegations and expects "charges to be filed in the coming days."