Milwaukee expected to host GOP primary debate ahead of 2024 convention

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - Milwaukee is now expected to host a Republican primary debate ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention.
The city's host committee officially launched efforts for the RNC Thursday. They gathered in Milwaukee to discuss logistics and challenges of hosting the convention - like raising more than $60 million ahead of the convention.
"It's a lot of things - it's fundraising, security, transportation. It's making sure when you put people in these hotels you can get them to the convention site within 30 minutes and deal with the secret service," host committee chairman Reince Priebus told our Milwaukee affiliate.
Officials did not reveal any details about the potential debate in Milwaukee, noting the RNC debate schedule will be made public in the coming months.