Milwaukee firefighter, his daughter recover together in Minnesota hospital

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - A Milwaukee firefighter who got hurt in the line of duty is now recovering alongside his daughter.
Jeff Rothmeier fell while battling a fire on Milwaukee's southwest side Saturday. He suffered a concussion, spinal fractures and ten broken ribs.
The fall couldn't come at a worse time. His family tells our Milwaukee affiliate Rothmeier's daughter is scheduled for major surgery to remove her kidney at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.
Michael Honisch, a man who lives across the street from the fire, says Rothmeier's troubles strike a chord with him.
"Unfortunately, we just lost our son last year up at Children's, he was disabled. And so, you know, when I saw that on the news last night, we shared that with my wife right away. And, yeah, the hit that hit a little bit close to home," Honisch said.
If you'd like to help, the family has started a GoFundMe for Rothmeier and his daughter.