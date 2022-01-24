Milwaukee firefighters hit by car while shoveling snow

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Two Milwaukee firefighters are recovering after being hit by a car while shoveling snow outside a fire station.
Video obtained by WISN-TV shows a car skidding into the firefighters, then hitting the building.
Both firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated. They were both later released.
"I want to point out that it is dumb luck and the grace of god that we're not dealing with a fatality or a critical injury here today," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski. "To put a firefighter between a sliding vehicle and the building creates a very, very different outcome."
Each of the firefighter will be out of work for a little bit. Police ticketed the driver for traveling too fast for conditions.