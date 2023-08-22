Milwaukee gears up to host the first Republican debate of the 2024 election season

MADISON(WKOW) -- Milwaukee is preparing for thousands to attend the RNC's presidential debate and other events as GOP candidates take the debate stage at 8:00 pm Wednesday.
The debate is the first event the Republican Party is hosting and a formal introduction to the 2024 election season.
"This is going to reverberate throughout the entire country. And the stage where that's happening is right here in the City of Milwaukee, and we're very proud of that." Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said his goal has been to grow the city and he expects the debate to do just that.
"These large-scale events that come to Milwaukee, they're not about blue, or red, they're about green," Johnson said. "This is a business decision to make sure that we're lifting up opportunities for businesses on the ground in Milwaukee, to take advantage of the economic impact that will happen from the debate."
The city has relied on various committees and organizations like VISIT Milwaukee to ensure the day runs smoothly.
"There's an added level of eyes on the city, because the debate is going to take place here," President and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee, Peggy Williams-Smith, said. "We need to respond to all of those different types of things to make sure that Milwaukee puts its best foot forward."
Delegates visiting Milwaukee can attend a Convention Partner Fair, where more than 300 vendors will showcase their goods and services.
"The partner fair is specifically targeted at introducing, it's like a trade show, introducing those vendors, from florists to event planners to caterers and restaurants, and many others that will be in the room, directly to people that will be participating in the convention next summer." said Milwaukee Host Committee COO, Alison Prange.
Mayor Johnson confirmed regardless of party preferences, the debate and the Republican National Convention scheduled for July 2024 will put a spotlight on Milwaukee.
"I believe in Democratic principles, Democratic values. I supported President Joe Biden's election in 2020 and will certainly be supporting his re-election in 2024 as well," said Johnson. "That being said, I'm also a mayor, and it's my job as a mayor to grow our city to create new economic opportunities to have a foundation to build on our economy."
Eight candidates have qualified for the debate. 27 News will have team coverage Wednesday in our newscasts.