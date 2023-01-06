Milwaukee man charged with stealing from American Family Field

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - A Milwaukee man is facing a felony charge after he reportedly stole from American Family Field.
A criminal complaint states 25-year-old Justin Bloedorn admitted to drinking about 10 beers during a double header on September 8th, 2022. He went outside the stadium, then passed out in some bushes. When he woke up, Bloedorn went back to the stadium and took a number of items from the locker room. Here are some of the items he stole, according to our Milwaukee affiliate:
- Keys to the Arizona spring training facility
- An autographed baseball
- A 1982 Brewers signed bat
- A replica World Series ring
- Headphones
- Sunglasses
- Shaving kit
In court today, the commissioner ordered Bloedorn to stay away from the ballpark.
"I am going to sign a no contact order, ordering you to have no contact with Am Fam Field, so no contact in person, by phone, mail, have anyone else contact that organization on your behalf," Commissioner Rosa Barillas said.
Bloedorn could face as many as 12 and a half years in prison if convicted.