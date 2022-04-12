Milwaukee man is person of interest in New York subway shooting

MILWAUKEE/NEW YORK (WKOW) -- Investigators have identified a man from Milwaukee as a person of interest in a subway shooting in New York City.
Authorities are looking for 62-year-old Frank James. Police in New York say James rented a U-Haul connected to the shooting. They also found one of his credit cards at the scene.
Our Milwaukee affiliate saw investigators outside James' home in Milwaukee Tuesday night.
Authorities in New York say a man in a gas mask opened smoke grenades on a subway train Tuesday morning and started shooting as the train pulled into a station.
Police say the suspect fired more than 30 shots. Nearly 30 people were taken to the hospital Ten people were shot. They are all expected to survive. Those who were not shot were hurt as they rushed to get out of the train station or they suffered from smoke inhalation.