...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one
quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Milwaukee man killed by falling tree branch

  • Updated
police crime scene lights tape

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee man is dead after a tree branch fell on top of him.

Authorities say the home owner and a crew were doing yard work Sunday afternoon.

They were trying to cut down a tree when one of the branches fell nearly 20 feet and hit and killed the man.

Fire officials said he had substantial injuries when they arrived. A wind advisory was in effect at the time.

Officials have not yet released the man's name, but family members tell our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, that he was 42 years old.