Milwaukee man killed by falling tree branch

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee man is dead after a tree branch fell on top of him.
Authorities say the home owner and a crew were doing yard work Sunday afternoon.
They were trying to cut down a tree when one of the branches fell nearly 20 feet and hit and killed the man.
Fire officials said he had substantial injuries when they arrived. A wind advisory was in effect at the time.
Officials have not yet released the man's name, but family members tell our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, that he was 42 years old.