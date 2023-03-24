 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be sharp cutoff of amounts to
the northwest. On the other hand there will be a potential for
some pockets of locally higher snowfall approaching 6 inches,
especially for eastern Green, east to southeastern Dane, and
east to southern Dodge counties bordering the winter storm
warning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Milwaukee Marathon changes 5K start time on Sunday due to Saturday's snow storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Milwaukee Marathon

MILAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Marathon changed its starting time for the 5k race on Sunday, March 26. It will begin at 7 a.m. That's the same time as the half marathon.

Organizers said they will monitor conditions hourly this weekend and are working closely with city officials to ensure the route's safety.

There are several parking restrictions along the routes that go through downtown, along the Milwaukee river, the lakefront and the east side, depending on the race.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the event. It begins at 7 a.m. at Fiserv Forum and will end by 11:30 a.m.