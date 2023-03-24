Milwaukee Marathon changes 5K start time on Sunday due to Saturday's snow storm

MILAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Marathon changed its starting time for the 5k race on Sunday, March 26. It will begin at 7 a.m. That's the same time as the half marathon.
Organizers said they will monitor conditions hourly this weekend and are working closely with city officials to ensure the route's safety.
There are several parking restrictions along the routes that go through downtown, along the Milwaukee river, the lakefront and the east side, depending on the race.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the event. It begins at 7 a.m. at Fiserv Forum and will end by 11:30 a.m.