Milwaukee mayor announces curfew after Friday shootings

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson announced a curfew Saturday afternoon in response to Friday's shootings.
The curfew applies to anyone younger than 21, and it starts tonight at 11 p.m. and expires at 5:30 a.m.
The curfew goes back into place on Sunday.
BREAKING @MayorOfMKE announced a curfew for anyone younger than 21 years old. It starts tonight at 11, and will expire at 5:30am. The curfew will go back into place Sunday night. This is in response to the immense violence last night downtown— 21 people were shot. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/ot3HXMJZWh— Courtney Sisk (@Courtney_SiskTV) May 14, 2022