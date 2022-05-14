 Skip to main content
Milwaukee mayor announces curfew after Friday shootings

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson announced a curfew Saturday afternoon in response to Friday's shootings.

The curfew applies to anyone younger than 21, and it starts tonight at 11 p.m. and expires at 5:30 a.m.

The curfew goes back into place on Sunday.

