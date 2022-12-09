Milwaukee mother and daughter found dead in lake

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - Two bodies were recovered from a car that plunged into Northridge Lake Thursday.
Police confirmed they found the bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman in the lake. The victims' family told our Milwaukee affiliate that they were Khalilah Brister and her daughter Tyrielle.
Keonta Boose, the paternal grandmother of Tyrielle Jackson, said Brister had suffered from mental health issues for years.
The family says they reported Brister and her daughter missing on Wednesday. They also said Brister told them she was headed to Bradford Beach.
"We called the police, her mother made contact with the police, she said they looking for the car, everything gonna be ok, so we just assumed we gonna see like an alert or something." Grandmother Keonta Boose said.
The family said police never issued an alert for the two.
When asked, the Milwaukee Sheriff's office told our Milwaukee affiliate the situation is still under investigation