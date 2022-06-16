Milwaukee pasty shop issues Class I recall for packaged pasties

MADISON (WKOW) — Reynold’s Pasty Shop in Milwaukee issued a Class I recall for packaged pasties sold at stores throughout Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
A Class I recall is defined by the DATCP as "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."
The recalled product is the Reynold’s Northern Pasty, 1-lb. packages, establishment No. 734, with the expiration date of June 23, 2022, or earlier. If you have this product, you should throw it away.
The DATCP says the pasties were produced without being inspected by state officials as required by law for meat products.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. If you have signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness, you should contact your doctor.
If you have questions about this recall, contact Emmanuel Adedokun of Reynold’s Pasty Shop at 414-444-4490.