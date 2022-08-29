Milwaukee Police ask for help in finding suspect vehicle after fatal hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after they hit and killed a pedestrian early Monday morning.
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened at about 12:30 a.m. on North 6th Street.
The suspect vehicle hit a pedestrian, who died because of injuries sustained in the crash.
Police say the driver left the scene without stopping and was seen speeding northbound on North 6th Street, north of West McKinley Avenue.
Authorities provided this description of the vehicle:
Black, 2021-2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX, with amber lights in the hood scoop, flashing amber lights on both side mirrors, and possibly flashing headlights. Vehicle should have front end damage.
If you see this vehicle call police right away at (414) 935-1293.