Milwaukee police cancel Silver Alert for 73-year-old woman after she was found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Silver Alert for Gabrielle Gregory has been canceled.
Milwaukee police say she was found safe.
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old woman.
Police issued a Silver Alert for Gabrielle Gregory Monday morning. Police say she was last seen around midnight on the 8000 block of W. Capitol Dr.
Gregory is described as 5 ft. 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a green pajama top with "Blessed Girl" written on it, blue pajama pants, a pink jacket and silver flat dress shoes.
Police believe she's on foot.
Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.