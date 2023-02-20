 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Milwaukee police cancel Silver Alert for 73-year-old woman after she was found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Gabrielle Gregory Silver Alert

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Silver Alert for Gabrielle Gregory has been canceled. 

Milwaukee police say she was found safe. 

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old woman. 

Police issued a Silver Alert for Gabrielle Gregory Monday morning. Police say she was last seen around midnight on the 8000 block of W. Capitol Dr. 

Gregory is described as 5 ft. 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a green pajama top with "Blessed Girl" written on it, blue pajama pants, a pink jacket and silver flat dress shoes. 

Police believe she's on foot. 

Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.  

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you