Milwaukee Police Dept. relaunches Police Athletic League

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) -- Authorities are trying to cut down on violence in Milwaukee. One way they want to do that is by connecting with young people.
The Milwaukee Police Department relaunched the Police Athletic League. Officers will do different athletic and creative activities with kids.
The goal is prevent crime by educating young people on officers' roles in the community.
"It gives them a safe space to talk to us, break down barriers and actively get to know us," police officer Brandi Poort told WISN 12 News.
They'll have these league nights once a month.