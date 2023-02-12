 Skip to main content
Milwaukee police find missing man believed to have dementia

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Silver Alert for Felipe Benavides-Herrera has been canceled. Milwaukee police say he's been found safe. 

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee police are looking for a missing man who is believed to have dementia.

They say 68-year-old Felipe Benavides-Herrera was last seen on foot on W. National Ave. around 11:30 Sunday morning.

He is 5'10" with brown eyes, gray hair that is starting to bald and a white beard.

He was wearing a blue Chicago Cubs baseball hat, a black Under Armour sweatshirt with white lettering, gray pants and black croc shoes at the time he was last seen.

Anyone with information should call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7405.

