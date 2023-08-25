Milwaukee police investigate after multiple shootings on city buses

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – A Milwaukee bus stop is back up and running after a shooting incident Thursday.
Milwaukee Police say a man opened fire on another passenger on a Milwaukee County bus Thursday morning. Just five days prior, another nearby shooting also involved a city bus.
According to our Milwaukee station the Vice President of the bus operators union says these two incidents are a sign of a larger problem.
“We need better security, that's what we need,” said Michael Brown, Vice President for Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998. “It's just getting out of hand and nothing has been done.”
Proposed solutions include introducing transit rangers who will help ensure service and safety on Milwaukee’s buses.